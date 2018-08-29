Tyrod Taylor, Browns thought wrist injury was serious

AP

The slow motion video of Tyrod Taylor falling on his left wrist looked bad. His screaming, as shown on Hard Knocks, made it seem even worse.

The Browns thought the quarterback’s injury in last week’s preseason game against the Eagles was serious.

“How bad is it?” a concerned coach Hue Jackson asked head athletic trainer Joe Sheehen on the fourth episode of the HBO series.

“To be determined,” Sheehan answered as Taylor headed for X-rays.

Taylor grunted and screamed in pain after bracing his fall with his left hand. He ran off the field, his left arm dangling, and headed straight into the blue medical tent on the sideline.

“Oh, my gosh. I can’t feel it,” Taylor said.

The medical staff asked Taylor if he got hit in the hand. “I fell on it,” he answered before groaning in obvious pain.

Taylor then is asked if he injured his shoulder.

“No!” Taylor screamed. “It’s my hand!”

Taylor left for the X-ray room, where he received good news. He dislocated his pinkie but didn’t break his wrist.

“Tape me up. I want to go. Get me back out on the field,” Taylor said, playing catch with his protected hand and determining he was good to go.

Surprisingly, the Browns allowed their starting quarterback to return to the meaningless game. He missed only two series.

Taylor has not missed any practice time this week, though he is wearing a wrap on his left hand.

“It feels good,” Taylor told reporters Tuesday, via quotes distributed by the team. “It is getting better daily. It has not stopped me. Progressing.”