Von Miller excited about Adam Jones addition

AP

Cornerback Adam Jones signed with the Broncos last weekend and that gave linebacker Von Miller a chance to fire back at one of his former teammates.

Aqib Talib, who was traded from the Broncos to the Rams this offseason, told Robert Klemko of SI.com in July that the Broncos were “full of dogs” when they had winning seasons and suggested the team “stop firing all the dogs” if they wanted to change their fortunes. While discussing Jones’ arrival at a team function Wednesday, Miller said he loved it and added “we’ve got dogs” to his appraisal.

“Having a guy like Adam is amazing,” Miller said, via the Associated Press. “I’ve known Adam for a long time now in the league and to have him in the locker room, I’m super excited about it and it’s going to be good.”

The Broncos and Rams will play in Denver on October 14 in what will probably not become known as the Canine Bowl, but should provide a pretty good read on how well the Broncos defense is faring without Talib at corner.