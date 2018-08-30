AJ McCarron expected to play entire game Thursday night

AP

Bills quarterback AJ McCarron didn’t play in the team’s third preseason game after hurting his shoulder against the Browns the previous week and it looks like he’ll get the chance to make up for lost time on Thursday night.

Mike Rodak of ESPN reports that the Bills announced on their television broadcast of the preseason finale against the Bears that McCarron is expected to play the entire game. Josh Allen, who started last week, and Nathan Peterman are the quarterbacks on the sideline for Buffalo.

The Bills also reiterated that head coach Sean McDermott has not decided on a starting quarterback, but the fact that McCarron drew the start and extended playing time on Thursday night would not seem to bode well for his odds of landing the job. We’ve seen a couple of trades involving backup quarterbacks, so it may not be out of the question that the Bills would make a deal.

If McCarron is indeed the odd man out, the Bills’ decision will come down to whether they feel first-round pick Allen is ready to go or if Peterman did enough to keep the rookie waiting for his chance to run the offense.