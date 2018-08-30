Baker Mayfield starts strong in preseason finale

AP

The first overall pick in the draft got his first start of the preseason tonight in Detroit, and he’s making the most of it.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield started against the Lions and looked good early on, leading the Browns to a touchdown on his first drive and a field goal on his second drive. He completed five of his first eight passes for 96 yards and appeared to be in command of the offense.

Tyrod Taylor will start for the Browns when the regular season starts, and Mayfield will return to the sideline. But everything he’s shown in the preseason indicates that he’ll be ready to play when called upon.

How soon Mayfield will play in a game that counts will likely depend on how well Taylor plays. But Mayfield is giving the Browns’ coaches confidence that he can get the job done.