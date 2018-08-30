Bengals waive Darius Hillary

Getty Images

Cornerback Darius Hillary lasted only two days with the Bengals. Cincinnati waived the first-year player Thursday, the team announced.

Hillary originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent out of Wisconsin in 2016. He spent time on the Bengals’ practice squad as a rookie.

He also spent time in 2016 and 2017 with the Browns on both their practice squad and active roster.

Hillary played in one game with the Browns last season but had no statistics. He also had stints on the Raiders’ practice squad in 2017 and with Washington this offseason. He was waived by Washington on Sunday.

A Cincinnati native, Hillary is the son of former Bengals receiver Ira Hillary.