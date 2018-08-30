Brian Gutekunst: Thursday night a “critical step” for DeShone Kizer

Posted by Josh Alper on August 30, 2018, 2:09 PM EDT
The Packers traded quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick on Wednesday and the move signaled that DeShone Kizer will be the No. 2 behind Aaron Rodgers this season.

During a conference call split between questions about Rodgers’ contract and that trade, Gutekunst was asked about Kizer several times. He said Kizer has worked hard to get better since being acquired in a trade with the Browns, but stopped short of saying that Kizer (or Tim Boyle) is ready to step in and win a game right now.

“I think we’re still working toward that,” Gutekunst said. “I have a lot of confidence in both those young guys. Tonight is going to be another critical step for those guys to continue to progress and earn that confidence. They both have shown the physical abilities to play in this league and are working toward the other part of it.”

Gutekunst said they haven’t had any talks about making a move to bring in another quarterback from outside the organization in the event they don’t take the step the team would like to see, but cautioned that things can change quickly in the NFL.

  1. TO BE FAIR TO ANY GREEN BAY QUARTERBACK:

    The Packers offensive line is bad
    and the receiving quality is poor

  3. Glad i dont have to support a squad that rests all it’s hope on one player and when that one player is gone, 25 years, once again, as the squad everyone laughs at and counts as a win when on their schedule…..

  4. Hard to understand why the Packers would go this route after they saw how bad their team is without Rodgers playing…Kizer may have been the only QB in the league that was a downgrade from Hundley…

  5. Kizer is the back-up. Of course Gute isn’t going to say a lot about Boyle. He is still deciding whether to keep 2 QB’s or 3 on the final 53. Also don’t want to really let other teams now how high we are on Boyle like I am doing now😉

    Aaron Jones not counting on the 53 until week 3 will help, but still many tough decisions to be made on a few different players and positions. WR will be very interesting. Trevor Davis I think is a near lock because of need as returner. Where does that leave Kumerow? Would Gute cut one of the 3 rookies? I’d say no, but wouldn’t bank on it. His own draft picks are gold to a GM, but Gute is a bit more of a gambler than Ted was which I like.

    We shall see in like 36 hrs.

    #100Seasons

    #10DaysToWeek1Kickoff👏🏈

    #GoPackGo!

  7. Well you know NFL Stars don’t have the same leverage as the NBA stars and when one star gets all the moola and then they can’t get him any support then they are just stacking HOF stats as best they can and you lose

