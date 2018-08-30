Brian Gutekunst: Thursday night a “critical step” for DeShone Kizer

Getty Images

The Packers traded quarterback Brett Hundley to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick on Wednesday and the move signaled that DeShone Kizer will be the No. 2 behind Aaron Rodgers this season.

During a conference call split between questions about Rodgers’ contract and that trade, Gutekunst was asked about Kizer several times. He said Kizer has worked hard to get better since being acquired in a trade with the Browns, but stopped short of saying that Kizer (or Tim Boyle) is ready to step in and win a game right now.

“I think we’re still working toward that,” Gutekunst said. “I have a lot of confidence in both those young guys. Tonight is going to be another critical step for those guys to continue to progress and earn that confidence. They both have shown the physical abilities to play in this league and are working toward the other part of it.”

Gutekunst said they haven’t had any talks about making a move to bring in another quarterback from outside the organization in the event they don’t take the step the team would like to see, but cautioned that things can change quickly in the NFL.