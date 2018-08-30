Brock Osweiler makes good early impression Thursday

AP

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he saw “room for improvement” in his backup quarterback candidates after last week’s game and one of them has started Thursday night’s game in much better fashion.

Brock Osweiler is 8-of-11 for 90 yards while leading a pair of touchdown drives in the first quarter. He capped the first with a touchdown pass to running back Buddy Howell while fourth-round pick Kalen Ballage ran for a touchdown to finish off the second possession.

It’s not the first-string Falcons defense against Osweiler, but he had a hard time with the Baltimore reserves a week ago while going 5-of-7 for 23 yards and an interception.

Barring any moves in the next couple of days, David Fales is the other candidate to be No. 2 in Miami. He’ll follow Osweiler into Thursday night’s game.