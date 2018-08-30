Bruce Irvin on rookie defensive linemen: We need them and they’re doing good

AP

When the Raiders drafted three defensive linemen in April, the idea was to fill out the defense around defensive end Khalil Mack.

Mack’s unfulfilled desire for a new contract means that he has not yet reported to work in Oakland and the lack of clarity about when or if that’s going to change has altered the immediate outlook for P.J. Hall, Maurice Hurst and Arden Key. They are going to be asked to do more right off the bat and defensive end Bruce Irvin said that they have shown the ability to give the Raiders what they need.

“The rookies in our room are really going to help us,” Irvin said, via ESPN.com. “They really have no choice, we need them. Those guys are picking it up good and learning. They’re coming out here and working their butts off. They’re doing really good with their rookie duties. We need them and those guys are doing good.”

Hurst was sent home from the Scouting Combine with a heart issue and Key’s LSU career featured off-field issues, which deflated their draft stock and gave the Raiders a chance to pick them up. Finding the level of play that led many to predict they’d go higher while Hall makes a smooth transition from Sam Houston State might not make up for a missing Mack, but it would do a lot to brighten the future on defense.