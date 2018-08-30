Bryan Bulaga, Nick Perry playing for Packers Thursday night

Getty Images

The Packers will be giving a couple of veterans their first playing time of the preseason on Thursday night.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said on WTMJ before the game against the Chiefs that right tackle Bryan Bulaga and linebacker Nick Perry will both be in the lineup. Bulaga tore his ACL last season and has steadily taken on more work after starting camp on the physically unable to perform list. Perry was recovering from an ankle injury and came off the PUP list on August 19.

“These guys have come off injury,” McCarthy said. “They’ve gone through the practice regimen … we want to make sure we get them through the sequence of playing in the game. We’re looking to get about 10-12 plays with those guys.”

Assuming both make it through the night without further injury, they should be in their usual roles against the Bears on the first Sunday night of the regular season.