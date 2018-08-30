Bucs reach injury settlement with Charles Sims

Getty Images

Cutting from 90 to 53 this weekend isn’t the only pruning that’s happening on NFL rosters, as teams are also clearing out some of the injured reserve lists.

The Buccaneers did just that Thursday, waiving running back Charles Sims from IR with an injury settlement.

Sims injured his knee in a preseason game against the Titans two weeks ago, and the fact he agreed to a settlement suggests it was far less than season-ending.

The Bucs’ third-rounder in 2014 has been plagued by injuries in his career, but was productive when well, particularly as a pass-catcher.