Chargers’ Mike Williams says he’s ready to thrive after rough rookie year

Last year the Chargers took wide receiver Mike Williams with the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft, and they got next to nothing from him: In an injury-plagued rookie year, Williams caught just 11 passes for 95 yards.

This year, Williams says he’s ready to contribute.

“It’s totally different for me. I’m able to go out there and make those plays I couldn’t make last year, make the contested catches. The confidence just comes from being out there. I’m back out there having fun,” Williams told the Los Angeles Times.

Williams says that anyone who was doubting him last year just didn’t know what he was going through.

“I wasn’t able to do the things I do, the things that got me here,” he said. “I wasn’t able to do those things. I wasn’t able to go up and make a catch like I’ve made. I couldn’t do it. I wasn’t able to move my body the way I’ve been able to move it and make those weird catches. My back was holding me back. My hamstrings were all messed up from my back. It was more than the back. It was connected. It was a lot more things. . . . The outsiders were the ones saying, ‘He’s this or he’s that.’ But me? I’m the one who knew I was hurt. It was simple: get healthy and we back. There was no doubt.”

Williams was in the starting lineup for two of the three preseason games. The Chargers would like to see him become a big part of their offense, starting in Week One.