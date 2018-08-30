Christian Hackenberg throws two interceptions in first half

Getty Images

So much for Christian Hackenberg getting revenge on his former team.

Hackenberg replaced Joe Callahan with 12:22 in the second quarter. He was sacked on his first snap, and the Eagles had an illegal formation on the second play, followed by a delay of game.

Hackenberg did complete his first attempt, but in his first three series, he was 1-for-5 for 15 yards with two interceptions. (Jets fans already have inserted their own joke: Hackenberg had never completed as many passes to Jets players.)

He finished the first half 5-for-10 for 66 yards with two interceptions and a 31.7 passer rating as the Eagles trail the Jets 3-0.

It is not a good audition for Hackenberg, who won’t stick with the Eagles after Saturday.