Cowboys getting Parker Ehinger in return for Charvarius Ward

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday the team was on the hunt for offensive line depth. A day later, they got it.

Dallas will get offensive lineman Parker Ehinger from the Chiefs in return for cornerback Charvarius Ward, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports. The teams will finalize the trade Friday.

Ehinger lost the starting left guard job to Cam Irving.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Ehinger has started only five career games.

“We know certainly we’re out here looking for offensive linemen, interior offensive linemen, as well as the safety position,” Jones said at the team’s kickoff luncheon Wednesday. “So, it’s no secret. If we can find something that makes sense, we want to improve our football team.”