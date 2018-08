Getty Images

The Cowboys agreed to trade undrafted rookie cornerback Charvarius Ward to the Chiefs, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The trade is expected to be finalized Friday.

Ward appeared in the first three preseason games for the Cowboys, playing 58 snaps. He made seven tackles and two pass breakups.

Ward played at Middle Tennessee State, making 74 tackles, two interceptions and 13 pass breakups in two seasons.