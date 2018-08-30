Cowboys won’t make any roster decision with Travis Frederick before cut to 53

Getty Images

Cowboys center Travis Frederick‘s Guillain-Barré syndrome diagnosis has created uncertainty about when he might be able to play again and that’s led to some uncertainty about how the Cowboys will handle his spot on the roster.

No call is going to be made before the cut to 53 players, however. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the team will wait until early next week to decide how to handle things.

“It’s still too early. We won’t make that decision until next Monday,” Jones said, via Charean Williams of PFT. “Regardless, he’ll be on the team when we cut to 53 and then we’ll make decisions from there.”

The Cowboys can place Frederick on injured reserve while preserving the right to designate him to return as long as he is on the roster after the cut to 53 players. He would not be able to play for eight weeks if they go that way, so they could also leave him on the 53-man roster in hopes that he’ll be cleared to play at some point in the first half of the year.