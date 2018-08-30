Cris Carter: Adrian Peterson stinks, just like I did with the Dolphins

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 30, 2018, 8:15 AM EDT
Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter remembers how his own career ended, and he thinks future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson is due for a similar ending.

Carter, who played his 16th and final season in Miami and caught just eight passes, believes Peterson is in for a similar season in Washington this year.

“Did you see me in a Dolphins uniform?” Carter told USA Today. “I had no business playing that season. I wouldn’t have admitted it, either. These guys get so sensitive about everything. Adrian had better get over himself. We were all great. But at the end, we all smelled like a baby’s diaper.”

Peterson heard Carter make similar comments on FS1 and was not happy about it.

“Watching some of the things they said about me, man, it really hurt me to the core,” Peterson told USA Today. “Not only are they black men, but these are people I looked up to. And these are people that made mistakes, especially Cris Carter. So some of the things that came out of his mouth, not only personally, but about me as a player – aw, he’s washed up and this, that and the other, and he should just retire – how dare you.

Peterson insists he has plenty of gas left in the tank and even thinks he can lead the league in rushing. That’s a pipe dream, but he’ll at least try to be better than Carter was with the Dolphins.

  6. We will find out soon enough. Carter is payed to give his opinion and like Carter said, don’t be so sensitive and take it personally. You made the money you do because of guys like Carter that made the game great and now he looks for relevancy and to cash a paycheck with his opinions about you. Maybe one day you will too.

  7. Peterson is not the player he once was but he also isn’t Chris Carter in his 16th season. Is Peterson the 2k back, hell no he isn’t. With that thought, he can probably still get close to 1k and be effective. Which is all the skins need from him. Don’t give AP the ball 20 times a game but rather let him get in that 15 touch range. The goal should be to not run him into the ground but keep him upright all season. Use a multi-back system like that of the Eagles last season and you can get a lot of mileage out of AP.

  10. why bring up race AD?! so a black talking head cant have a poor opinion of you? c’mon AD grow up bruh…

    -signed a black man

  11. Someone needs to tell Carter he stinks as an announcer also.

    Maybe his “fall guy” will tell him.

  12. AP has quite a good deal of precedent against him, but who knows? If he is used correctly, he could be effective.

    Cris Carter on the other hand, as much as it pains me to slam a Buckeye, revels in making the most outlandish and absurd statements he can – because he has learned that it will get his name in print. And that’s really all he has left. Make enough noise and hope that somebody is willing to give him a bully pulpit. Ain’t gonna happen.

  15. Lets be honest, AP has been one of the most dynamic freak athletes of this generation. Has he lost a step? Sure. But if you give him 20 carries a game hes gonna get you 100+ and a TD.

    But the game has also changed around him so the chances of him getting that many carries is slim, hes never really been that valuable in passing situations and thats not gonna change. The days of him wearing out defenses before half time are over and arguably that means hes done too.

  17. I’m trying to figure out how Chris Carter being black matters in his criticism of a player playing past his prime.

    Why must people make everything about race?

  22. blackstrat says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:23 am

    Now I am pulling for Peterson all the more.
    What business is it of Carters, if AP believes he still has the juice to play the game he loves?

    Umm, because Cris is paid to discuss sports, and sports topics, on a television show.

  23. Who cares if he’s black! Why does an opinion of someone your own race weigh more than someone outside your race?? Can we ever move forward and realize how silly all this is. The color of your skin is only as big a deal as you make it. Its 2018 folks!

  24. blackstrat says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:23 am
    Now I am pulling for Peterson all the more.
    What business is it of Carters, if AP believes he still has the juice to play the game he loves?

    _________

    Last I checked, Carter is still an on-air analyst, his job is to comment on things. He is hired to say things like that.

    I’m sorry but there was nothing malicious in what Carter said, he wasn’t attacking AP. It’s his job to have an opinion.

  26. League minimum salary this year for 10+ year veterans is $1,015,000.
    If someone offers me that type of money to play for their team, as horrible as I am, I’m going to say thanks, let’s go tear it up! (And then count on the remaining portion of that salary to cover my medical bills.)
    If Cris Carter didn’t turn it down when that salary was much much less, why would AP turn it down now?

  27. Cris Carter is probably top 5 greatest Vikings ever. Too bad his mouth came with him. Funny the Vikings played the Dolphins that year and Gary Anderson was lining up to kick a 53 yard game winning field goal. CC was running up and down the sideline telling all of the Dolphins he can’t kick it that far. Gary nailed it, game over. Carters mouth actually quit moving for once. Classic.

  30. Carter had 8 catches for 60 or so yards 1 TD and 1 fumble his last year in Miami. Peterson will probably surpass that in week 1. It’s obvious that AP is nit the dominating RB he was in his prime but at the same time he is on a Washington team that thru injuries is weak at RB position.

    Carters year w the Dolphins is hands down one of the worst seasons ever by a HOF player and I doubt any future HOF player including AP will ever have such a pathetic year as the one Carter had.

  31. bighittz56 says:
    August 30, 2018 at 8:29 am
    What does being black have anything to do about it?
    ———————
    Well, if it was a white media person criticizing him, he could call that person a racist.

  34. I can’t tell if AP thinks because Carter is black he shouldn’t be criticizing other black people, or if he means that criticism means more from a black person and that’s why it hurt him. Either way it sounds a bit racist.

