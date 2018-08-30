Damarious Randall expected to play in opener after positive second opinion

Getty Images

Browns starting free safety Damarious Randall received a positive second medical opinion on his right knee, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Randall rejoined the Browns in Detroit on Thursday, running sprints with teammates at Ford Field before pregame warmups. He is among the many starters who won’t play for Cleveland in the final preseason game.

But Randall should take the field with the starters on opening day after leaving earlier this week to have his knee checked out by another doctor. He said his right knee “locked up” during warmups before last week’s game.

Randall didn’t play against the Eagles and has not practiced since.

“He’s going to be fine,” Browns coach Hue Jackson said Tuesday. “He’ll be back here ready to go and practicing when we get back.”