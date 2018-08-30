Eagles will remove Super Bowl champs signs in locker room

John Clark on Twitter

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins already publicly stated he “hates” the Super Bowl LII champions signs in the locker room. He wasn’t alone in his feelings.

The Eagles not only listened but will act on their players’ request.

After meeting with team leaders over several days, Eagles coach Dave Pederson will have the signs removed from the locker room, Dave Spadaro of the team website reports.

It’s a new year and a new team.

Complacency was a hot topic in the offseason with the Eagles seeking a repeat, and Pederson called it “the number one evil in our sport” in his book Fearless.