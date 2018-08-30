Facing Myles Garrett has helped Joel Bitonio in move to left tackle

Getty Images

When the Browns moved Joel Bitonio from left guard to left tackle early in training camp, Bitonio admitted to being “scared of the unknown.”

With three preseason games and weeks of practice in the books, playing the position is no longer an unknown for Bitonio and he told Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com that he feels more comfortable in his new spot. One of the things that’s made him feel more at home is working against defensive end Myles Garrett in practice on a daily basis.

“100 percent,” Bitonio said. “You guys saw it in the last preseason game. He’s a beast. He’s going to be one of the best in the league this year at rushing the passer and it’s hard going against him, because you don’t always build the most confidence in yourself. You have him rushing the edge and you’re like, can I kick out to these guys and things like that and it’s tough in practice sometimes but once you get into the game it kind of slows down a little bit for you, so it’s a nice thing where practice is harder than games sometimes.”

Bitonio said he still thinks his “ideal position” is left guard, but that the current arrangement puts the best five linemen on the field for the Browns and he’s therefore embraced a big change in hopes that it benefits the entire team.