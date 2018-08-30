Is Aaron Donald deal already done?

Getty Images

With so much sudden optimism flowing from the Rams regarding a new contract for defensive tackle Aaron Donald, here’s a fair question: Is the deal already done?

Not “done” in the sense that it’s signed, sealed, and/or delivered. “Done” in the sense that the terms have been agreed to, that the paperwork is being drawn up, that cap space is being cleared, and that it’s just a matter of time before i’s dotted and t’s are crossed.

Personally, I think (I don’t know, I think) it’s already done.

But the Rams won’t be leaking or announcing news of a done Donald deal as Labor Day Weekend approaches. They’ll want it to be the top story as Labor Day Weekend concludes, generating 2-3 days of coverage and siphoning attention away from the Falcons-Eagles regular-season opener.

These are no longer the St. Louis Rams. These are the L.A. Rams. Sharing a city with the Chargers and a national stage with too many other teams that have a bigger footprint. As one league source predicted on Wednesday, the Rams will find a way to unveil the Donald deal in a manner that makes maximum impact, not just for the purposes of generating P.R. but also with the goal of making money by inspiring people to buy PSLs and season tickets and other things that will help pay for that multi-billion-dollar hole in the ground in Inglewood.

So here’s the prediction. Someone will leak that a deal is done on Monday, the press conference will happen on Tuesday, and Donald will be ready to go when the Rams open the season as the last game of Week One, on Monday night against the Raiders.