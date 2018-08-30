Is Aaron Donald deal already done?

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2018, 9:33 AM EDT
With so much sudden optimism flowing from the Rams regarding a new contract for defensive tackle Aaron Donald, here’s a fair question: Is the deal already done?

Not “done” in the sense that it’s signed, sealed, and/or delivered. “Done” in the sense that the terms have been agreed to, that the paperwork is being drawn up, that cap space is being cleared, and that it’s just a matter of time before i’s dotted and t’s are crossed.

Personally, I think (I don’t know, I think) it’s already done.

But the Rams won’t be leaking or announcing news of a done Donald deal as Labor Day Weekend approaches. They’ll want it to be the top story as Labor Day Weekend concludes, generating 2-3 days of coverage and siphoning attention away from the Falcons-Eagles regular-season opener.

These are no longer the St. Louis Rams. These are the L.A. Rams. Sharing a city with the Chargers and a national stage with too many other teams that have a bigger footprint. As one league source predicted on Wednesday, the Rams will find a way to unveil the Donald deal in a manner that makes maximum impact, not just for the purposes of generating P.R. but also with the goal of making money by inspiring people to buy PSLs and season tickets and other things that will help pay for that multi-billion-dollar hole in the ground in Inglewood.

So here’s the prediction. Someone will leak that a deal is done on Monday, the press conference will happen on Tuesday, and Donald will be ready to go when the Rams open the season as the last game of Week One, on Monday night against the Raiders.

9 responses to “Is Aaron Donald deal already done?

  2. Conspiracy theory of the day: The Rams have had this deal unofficially done for a while, but dragged the process in hopes that Khalil Mack was waiting for the numbers and wouldn’t be available Week 1.

  3. Rams do realize other players will eventually have to get paid too? They better think about that before they pay Donald stupid money that he’s not worth.

  5. Rdog says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:40 am
    And then he gets injured in Week 3 and is out for the season

    —-

    SMH. Donald has played in 62 out of a possible 64 games in his career.

  7. They are doing one of two things:

    1. Cheating the cap like Denver did with Elway.
    2. Telling people to take a pay cut to “restructure”.
    3. Coming to the conclusion they need to trade or cut guys right now, before the ink dries and submit their financials into the league office for the start of the season.

    Hence, why this is all so strangely dragged out.

    Their numbers guys have been working round the clock with this for weeks.

  8. Samuel D. James says:
    August 30, 2018 at 9:42 am
  9. tylawspick6 says:
    August 30, 2018 at 10:13 am
