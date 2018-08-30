Jalen Ramsey: Danny Amendola “is terrible”

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski isn’t the only member of the team that beat the Jaguars in the playoffs whom Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey regards as overrated.

Former Patriots (now Dolphins) receiver Danny Amendola also caught a little (or a lot) of shade from Ramsey in his new ESPN The Magazine interview.

“He just got a brand-new contract and he is terrible,” Ramsey told Mina Kimes regarding Amendola. “People think he’s so great. No, he’s not. Tom [Brady] made him look good. Tom could take me as a receiver and I’d be a first-team All-Pro.”

While it wouldn’t be wise to bet against Ramsey excelling at any position he tries to play, it’s a little odd that he would take aim at Amendola, given his performance in the fourth quarter of the AFC title game. With the Patriots down 20-10, Amendola caught a pair of touchdown passes to propel the Pats past the Jags.

Don’t get me wrong; I like that Ramsey is willing to talk. But he’s writing a lot of checks, and they’ll be systematically coming due over and over again, over the next several years.