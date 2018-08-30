Jalen Ramsey: I will never play for the Cowboys unless the Joneses leave

Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey offered his opinion on Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski during an ESPN The Magazine interview, but Gronk wasn’t the only target of the Jaguars cornerback.

Ramsey also expressed his dissatisfaction with the Cowboys passing on him during the 2016 draft.

Dallas had the fourth overall choice and most mock drafts had the Cowboys taking either Ramsey or Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys chose Elliott, leaving Jacksonville to draft Ramsey.

Ramsey expected the Cowboys to take him and believes the team’s coaches wanted him, but owner Jerry Jones overruled them.

“I will never play for them,” Ramsey told the magazine, “unless the Joneses leave.”

First, the Jones family isn’t going anywhere. They own the most valuable sports franchise in the world, according to Forbes magazine, and Jerry Jones already has earned enshrinement in Canton. So that means Ramsey apparently won’t ever entertain playing in Dallas, not that he would ever get that opportunity anyway with the Jaguars holding his rights for the foreseeable future.

Second, it’s hard to argue with the Cowboys’ selection of Elliott. He has as many All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods — one each — as Ramsey has. Elliott led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2016 with a six-game suspension in 2017 keeping him from a chance at a repeat.

But it’s worth nothing that not so long ago it seemed every player in the NFL wanted a chance to play for the Cowboys. Now, more than ever, several players have expressed anti-Cowboys or anti-Jerry Jones feelings.