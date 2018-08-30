Jalen Ramsey thinks Gronk is overrated

Getty Images

A recent GQ interview became a rollercoaster ride of praise and disses from Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey to pretty much every NFL quarterback. In a new ESPN The Magazine interview, Ramsey turns his attention to the man regarded as the most dominant tight end in football.

“I don’t think Gronk’s good,” Rasmey tells Mina Kimes regarding Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. “Let me say — I don’t think Gronk is as great as people think he is.”

Ramsey went on to explain to Kimes that the numbers back up the assessment.

“Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he’s had a very bad game,” Ramsey said, “and that corner has had a very good game.”

But that may be a function more of the position than the player, with Gronk more likely to face a corner if he’s split wide, and with Gronk simply being more effective in the slot or lined up tight to the tackle.

Really, if Ramsey’s comment were accurate on an across-the board basis, every team would put a cornerback on him, wherever he goes. Instead, teams wring their hands and gnash their teeth regarding the plan for defending Gronk, making him perhaps the most feared tight end in NFL history.

Which makes him a pretty great tight end. Possibly the greatest ever.