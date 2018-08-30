John Elway says Chad Kelly has “done enough to secure that second spot”

AP

Chad Kelly will start for the Broncos tonight against the Cardinals, having beaten out former first-round pick Paxton Lynch for the backup quarterback job.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph declared Kelly the backup for “right now” while discussing the backup job earlier this week. Broncos General Manager John Elway confirmed Thursday night before the final preseason game that Kelly has “done enough to secure that second spot.”

Yep, I think so,” Elway said, via Nicki Jhavbala of The Athletic, when asked whether Kelly was the team’s backup. “We’ll see what happens tonight, but I think that Chad has done enough to secure that second spot for now. He’s worked his tail off this offseason, really done a great job and plays with that fire. I texted Jim Kelly the other night and I said, ‘He’s got that Kelly determination and competitiveness,’ and you can see it when he’s playing.”

Lynch is on the bubble despite being the 26th overall pick in 2016. He went only 14-of-29 for 102 yards, an interception and a 42.6 rating in the first three games and in need of a good outing Thursday night.

“You just want to see progress, and obviously, we’ve seen progress the last couple of weeks with both of them,” Elway said.