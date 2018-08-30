Josh McCown gets the start for Jets on Thursday night

Getty Images

The Teddy Bridgewater trade was one good sign that the Jets have decided to make Sam Darnold their starting quarterback this season and another one came on Thursday night.

Josh McCown got the start for the Jets in Philadelphia against the Eagles while Darnold looked on from the sideline with a baseball cap on his head. The only other quarterback on the roster is John Wolford, an undrafted rookie who took a detour from a career in finance to spend this week with the Jets.

McCown, who last played in the preseason opener, went 1-of-2 for 0 yards to open the game. That’s better than the start to the fourth preseason game last year, which saw McCown leave the game after getting the wind knocked out of him on a hit.

McCown was replaced by Christian Hackenberg, but returned after one play. Hackenberg is expected to see time for the Eagles on Thursday night.