Josh Rosen on teams that passed on him: “I definitely won’t let them live it down”

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen wasn’t happy that he slid to No. 10 in the draft. He still isn’t.

“[I]t’s always in the back of my head, these teams that kind of screwed it up and I definitely won’t let them live it down when all is said and done,” Rosen told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio. “I was frustrated and still am, but I don’t really need much external motivation, I’m a bit of a perfectionist on the field. I drive myself crazy enough watching my own film. All that stuff is on the side, but I definitely won’t forget it, I promise you.”

Presumably, the teams in the top 10 that didn’t need a quarterback are exempt from Rosen’s wrath. But the Browns at No. 1, the Jets at No. 3, and the Bills at No. 7 surely will have a special place in Rosen’s internal motivational process. Maybe it’s good for them that they’ll only see him once every four years, since they’re each in AFC, not the NFC.

Rosen also explained that he’s still frustrated by the perceptions that teams and others had about him during the pre-draft process.

“[O]ne of my interview questions from multiple teams is really like, ‘So, why does everyone think you’re an asshole?'” Rosen said. “And I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ When I’ll talk with people, and hang out with friends, and meet some people, whatever, they’ll be like, ‘Huh, you’re not a dick.’ It’s just annoying that other people have, like, it’s one thing when it affects you in the world of football, but when that stuff starts to leak out and affect your actual personal life, it’s just annoying. But, I mean, the truth will come out in time, and people will understand the man that I am, and the man that I’ve become. Like I said about the competition, this stuff is just out of my control. It’s frustrating, but you can’t really give much thought to it, cause there’s not much you can really do about it other than just try and prove people wrong.”

That’s what Rosen will do, as soon as he gets a chance to play. And regardless of who starts for the Cardinals in Week One against Washington, chances are that Rosen will get his chance sooner than later.