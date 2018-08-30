Khalil Mack tweets “I miss it”

Getty Images

Raiders pass rusher Khalil Mack has been quiet during his holdout, but this evening he confirmed that he’d like to get back on the field.

After Ted Nguyen of The Athletic tweeted a video of Mack pressuring a quarterback last season, Mack replied to that tweet with three words: “I miss it.”

Mack hasn’t had much of a presence on social media or in the traditional media while he’s been holding out, so there hasn’t been much news out of his camp about his state of mind. But he has at least confirmed now that he does miss football.

Does he miss it enough to report to work and play under his current contract? It doesn’t appear so. And the Raiders don’t appear inclined to give him the contract he wants. And so it may be a while before we see Mack back on the field — and when we do see him back on the field, it might not be in a Raiders uniform.

Eventually, we’ll see Mack again. Plenty of fans miss seeing him.