Larry Fitzgerald eulogizes his friend John McCain

John McCain is being remembered this week as a war hero and U.S. senator, but Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald remembers McCain as a friend.

Fitzgerald spoke at the memorial service for McCain in Phoenix today, and he gave a moving eulogy that highlighted the contrasts between the two men before explaining that their differences were not as great as their common humanity.

“I’m black, he was white,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m young, he wasn’t so young. He lived with physical limitations brought on by war, I’m a professional athlete. He ran for president, I ran out of bounds. He was the epitome of toughness, and I do everything I can to avoid contact. I have flowing locks, and well, he didn’t. How does this unlikely pair become friends? I’ve asked myself the same question. But you know what the answer is: That’s just who he is.”

Fitzgerald talked about getting to know McCain, who would visit Cardinals practices and sometimes text Fitzgerald on game days to urge him on.

“Senator McCain,” Fitzgerald said, “it’s been a true honor to call you friend.”