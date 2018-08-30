Mickey Loomis says it’s premature to talk extension with Teddy Bridgewater

AP

The Saints traded for Teddy Bridgewater despite having no guarantee they will keep him beyond this season. Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets, who dealt him and a sixth-round choice to New Orleans on Wednesday for a third-round selection.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said it’s too early to begin talking about an extension for Bridgewater.

“Well, I think it’s one step at a time,” Loomis told Sean Fazende of FOX8 NOLA in a pregame interview. “The first step is getting him here and getting to know him as a player and a person and vice versa as well. We’ll just go from there. But look in our quarterback obviously we’ve got Drew [Brees] and that’s been a pretty good thing for us for a long time but he adds to the group. We’ll see what happens.”

Brees turns 40 in January and is entering his 18th season, but Loomis said the Saints aren’t looking beyond this season yet. New Orleans drafted Bridgewater to upgrade its backup situation.

“Look, I think that’s a little premature to talk about [Bridgewater as Brees’ heir apparent],” Loomis said. “We just got him in here yesterday. It was an opportunity to get a good, young player at that position who has had success in the league already and fits our culture.”