Mitchell Trubisky glad to be getting “more specific”

Like every other starting quarterback in the NFL, Mitchell Trubisky won’t be doing much tonight.

But he’s been working all week on what comes next.

Via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Trubisky and the Bears starters have been practicing separately this week in preparations for the regular season opener against the Packers. Coach Matt Nagy had the players who will be seeing most of the action against the Bills tonight working in the team’s indoor facility, while the starters and key backups were on the outdoor fields game-planning.

“Everything is a lot more specific,” Trubisky said. “It allows us to play faster as an offense and it allows me to operate faster as a quarterback.”

As Nagy and Trubisky have worked together this offseason, they’re developing a sense of each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and which plays are better suited to the personnel on hand.

“Everybody has concepts. That’s the easy part,” Trubisky said. “The fun part is piecing it together against a defense. Personnel wise. Formation wise. . . . It’s like putting together a puzzle.”

There’s a bit of guesswork going on, as the Packers have changed defensive coordinators this offseason (with Mike Pettine replacing Dom Capers). But Nagy and Trubisky have been building to this moment for some time, and are ramping up that work this week.