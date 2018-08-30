NFL loses attempt to dismiss Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case

Colin Kaepernick’s case that the NFL’s owners are colluding against him can move forward.

Today arbitrator Stephen Burbank announced his ruling that the case will not be dismissed, as the NFL had requested.

“On August 28, 2018, the System Arbitrator denied the NFL’s request that he dismiss Colin Kaepernick’s complaint alleging that his inability to secure a player contract since becoming a free agent in March 2017 has been due to an agreement among team owners and the NFL that violates Article 17, Section 1 of the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA,” Burbank’s statement said.

A source tells PFT that further discovery is expected, meaning Kaepernick and his attorney Mark Geragos will have more opportunities to gather information about any dealings inside the league that left to Kaepernick being kept out. And the case now appears set to move toward a hearing where NFL owners will be forced to testify about what they’ve directed their teams’ personnel departments to do with Kaepernick.

Although Burbank’s ruling applied only to Kaepernick and not to his former teammate Eric Reid, who is also alleging the owners have colluded to keep him out, it’s good news for both players and bad news for the league, which was hoping it could put Kaepernick’s case behind it.

26 responses to “NFL loses attempt to dismiss Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case

  2. It’s just a matter of time before this farce finally gets dismissed and Kaep can go back to hanging with his racist girlfriend, Reid can do his best to catch the next flight and Geragos can go back to ambulance chasing.
    Meanwhile, real football starts soon!!!!!!

  3. Kaepernick needs to learn from Tim Tebows example. He essentially went unsigned because of the media circus and following he had. Teams don’t want distractions. Kaepernick had success only when Harbaugh was his coach and the 49ers had a top run game and top defense. Mediocre at best after that. Not worth the distraction he brings.

  5. Hopefully he wears his Fidel Castro shirt. A man who enslaved his people, so that the kneelers will finally realize, maybee we were wrong. Turned down $16 million from San Fran

  6. This is good news for everyone who was inept in their job, was a distraction, voluntarily walked out and as a consequence is unwanted. Not so good for employers who are attempting to run a profitable business.

  8. “NFL owners will be forced to testify about what they’ve directed their teams’ personnel departments to do with Kaepernick.”

    That line is a head sctratcher because the case is not about what owners said to their personell departments, frankly they can say what they want to their personnel departments and freely admit it too. The case is about what owners might have said to each other. Also the fact that the NFL lost makes me wonder if they did get some evidence out of all those subpoenas, because I would think that if they were still sitting on nada they would not have won.

  11. This is just a pimple on the owners arse. Right or wrong, this will not effect their bottom line.

  12. Care less about this whining, spoiled knucklehead, but I dont mind seeing the clowns who run the league get tied up in law suit hell. Enjoy each other.

  14. As much as this is a farce it is also a good thing as no nfl owner in his right mind will want to bring this cancer aboard. I wish one owner would simply come out and say it.

  17. If what he is claiming actually happened, then it is against the collectively bargained rules. Plain and simple. Agree or disagree. The NFL has used the CBA as a weapon against the players many times, and often unfairly. “The rules are the rules” as they say. Same goes here.

  18. Once this garbage is done he can go campaign for the fake socialist party. He’d fit right in with those delusional liars.

  19. FACT: The world is not color blind.
    It is unfortunate but true. However, the NFL doesn’t care what color a player’s skin is. There are 4+ starting black QBs. The owners do care if you have talent and if you will fill the seats in their stadiums. Kaep has talent, but it takes a special offense to make him effective. So 75% of the teams don’t want him because he does not fit their system.
    And finally who wants a distraction for a BACKUP QB? Philly took a huge gamble on Vick years ago, but he had learned his lesson and was a quiet positive influence on the team and actively worked to keep a low profile and what news about him existed was attempts to reform his image.
    Kaep doesn’t have that option (reform image). Its not collusion. Its business.

  24. cant some team take one for the league and sign this fool and start him a few games. Just to prove to everyone the real reason hes out of the league. Im looking at you Tampa

  25. I propose a simple solution: Goodell and Kaepernick meet by themselves in a room, shake hands, agree to work together going forwards, and then we lock the door and launch the room into the sun.

  26. I’m no legal expert so I’m not sure this means anything. I’m sure there will be celebrations that he has a case, but I don’t believe this ruling means anything like that. It just means he has showed enough that the league’s attempt to dismiss it was denied. Doesn’t mean anything else

    But I’m also confused to why he is even arguing collusion. He had a team that was going to sign him. And his girlfriend sabotaged it. Being a bit cynical I would argue he purposely had her sabotage it, because getting a contract offer proves no collusion. So he took care of that himself to continue with the sham

