On Khalil Mack, do the Raiders have a plan?

As the Raiders and defensive end Khalil Mack continue to not negotiate a contract that would cause him to not stay away from the team, here’s a fair question to ask, even in the assessment of Raiders fans who have become ultra-sensitive to any actual or perceived criticism of the team’s handling of the situation.

What is the plan?

Short-term and long-term, what’s the team’s plan? Is there a plan? At times, it seems like the plan is to wait for Mack to blink, showing up and accepting $814,000 per week under his fifth-year option salary of $13.846 million.

What if he doesn’t show up for Week One? Is the plan to wait for him to show up for Week Two? To let it continue until he reports in order to get credit for the contract year (as influenced by the Joey Galloway precedent)?

And if that’s the case, if Mack stays away as long as he can before reluctantly showing up in order to become eligible for free agency or the franchise tag in 2019, then what? Hope he’ll be all in and not simply a clock-puncher who does the bare minimum in order to ensure that he’ll be healthy for the next season?

What’s next after that? Franchise tag for 2019, with the Raiders getting two first-round picks if someone signs him to an offer sheet that they don’t match or trading him for less than two ones or simply doing the week-to-week dance in the regular season until he shows up at the moment that he’ll force the Raiders to give him a 20-percent raise in order to use the tag again in 2020?

That doesn’t seem like a very good plan, especially not when a new coach is trying to get through to a new team and is alienating the best player on that team. At this point, the only plan that makes sense is to pay him or to trade him.

They aren’t willing (and possibly aren’t able) to pay Mack, but they haven’t ruled out the possibility of trading him. At this point, trading him could be the best option, if they could get two first-round picks for him.

And if they feel strongly enough about Mack to want more than two first-round picks, then why don’t they just pay him?

The bottom line is this: The Raiders need to pay Mack or to trade him to a team who will. Otherwise, they’re quite possibly going to be paying a weekly maximum for the bare minimum for up to three seasons, until Mack walks away in free agency.

  1. Raiders don’t need to be good for years between leaving one city and joining a new one that will accept any level of football for at least 3 seasons.
    That puts the Raiders in position to set a precedent for future players that they won’t budge in future negotiations. Stay pat and let Mack blink.

  4. As a life long Raider fan, I hope they don’t trade him or give in to him. He has a contract! Show up for the TEAM. When he shows up he should not get the C on his jersey. His actions are not that of a Captain. Who would have thought ODB would be the poster child of how to handle the situation correctly.

    Additionally his performance last year was sub par. He should be lucky to get 814K a game. Is a sack worth 1.2 million per sack? or a tackle worth $166K? (based on LY stats) He is in my opinion a bit overrated as are many of the pass rushing DE/OLB.

    Good thing for Raiders fans is it looks like A.Key could be a viable replacement and it appears at DL there are many young hunger players on the team.

    If Mack does not want to honor his contract and more importantly be part of the TEAM, good riddance!

  5. The stark reality is that PSL and season ticket sales in Vegas will be driven by the results on the field over the next few years rather than publicity stunts.

    In light of that, any logical owner would’ve made it a priority to ink the Raiders’ best defensive player since Ted Hendricks to a contract he deserves rather than throwing wild guaranteed $$$ at a rusty, overrated mediocre HC that no one other had an interest in hiring. But then Son-of-Al isn’t exactly known for rational thinking.

    A trade of Khalil Mack would set the Raiders even further back for years and it’s highly questionable that the draft picks acquired would even pan out given Gruden’s less-than-average draft record. And letting Mack hold out and then slapping the franchise tag on him wouldn’t exactly be constructive either.

