On Khalil Mack, do the Raiders have a plan?

As the Raiders and defensive end Khalil Mack continue to not negotiate a contract that would cause him to not stay away from the team, here’s a fair question to ask, even in the assessment of Raiders fans who have become ultra-sensitive to any actual or perceived criticism of the team’s handling of the situation.

What is the plan?

Short-term and long-term, what’s the team’s plan? Is there a plan? At times, it seems like the plan is to wait for Mack to blink, showing up and accepting $814,000 per week under his fifth-year option salary of $13.846 million.

What if he doesn’t show up for Week One? Is the plan to wait for him to show up for Week Two? To let it continue until he reports in order to get credit for the contract year (as influenced by the Joey Galloway precedent)?

And if that’s the case, if Mack stays away as long as he can before reluctantly showing up in order to become eligible for free agency or the franchise tag in 2019, then what? Hope he’ll be all in and not simply a clock-puncher who does the bare minimum in order to ensure that he’ll be healthy for the next season?

What’s next after that? Franchise tag for 2019, with the Raiders getting two first-round picks if someone signs him to an offer sheet that they don’t match or trading him for less than two ones or simply doing the week-to-week dance in the regular season until he shows up at the moment that he’ll force the Raiders to give him a 20-percent raise in order to use the tag again in 2020?

That doesn’t seem like a very good plan, especially not when a new coach is trying to get through to a new team and is alienating the best player on that team. At this point, the only plan that makes sense is to pay him or to trade him.

They aren’t willing (and possibly aren’t able) to pay Mack, but they haven’t ruled out the possibility of trading him. At this point, trading him could be the best option, if they could get two first-round picks for him.

And if they feel strongly enough about Mack to want more than two first-round picks, then why don’t they just pay him?

The bottom line is this: The Raiders need to pay Mack or to trade him to a team who will. Otherwise, they’re quite possibly going to be paying a weekly maximum for the bare minimum for up to three seasons, until Mack walks away in free agency.