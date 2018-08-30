Report: Dwayne Allen agrees to pay cut

Getty Images

The Patriots have had a busy day reworking their tight ends’ contracts.

After restructuring the deal for Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots got Dwayne Allen‘s deal redone Thursday.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the team reduced Allen’s compensation for 2018. Allen was scheduled to make $4.5 million in base salary with a $5 million salary cap number. He took less to remain in New England.

In his first season with New England last year, Allen caught 10 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown.