Pats make their biggest stars earn their extra money

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a habit of calling out quarterback Tom Brady from time to time, a message to the rest of the team that no one gets special treatment. That same message apparently applies when rectifying below-market contracts previously issued to the team’s best players.

Both Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski will get extra money this year, but only if they earn it. Brady can boost his income to the Bortles-Tannehill stratosphere through $5 million in earnings that flow from performing among the league’s top five in five key categories. Gronkowski can get an extra $4.3 million (and barely surpass Jimmy Graham‘s 2018 cash flow), but he needs to play in every game and beat at least three of his four key numbers from last year — playing time percentage, catches, yards, and touchdowns.

So why should they have to actually earn it? Plenty of other lesser players are making plenty more, and they’ll get all of it even if they get seriously injured in Week One. Brady and Gronk will need to perform among the best in the league. If they don’t, they don’t get the extra money.

It shouldn’t be that way, but neither had much leverage. Gronkowski openly pondered retirement, and the team didn’t flinch. Ditto for Brady, who went through a stretch where some wondered whether he’d walk away, but the Patriots never even considered throwing money at the potential problem.

Now that both have fully committed to 2018, none of it matters. But it’s hard not to wonder whether the insistence of paying them extra only for performance could make them more inclined to call it quits come 2019.

  3. Ok… so its bad they have to earn their money. Lol im tired of players earning for what they have done in the past. This is a good model and should be the baseline for future contracts.

  6. It should absolutely be that way. Why shouldn’t it? Your insistence that everyone deserves all the money all the time is ridiculous. Contracts should be earned, not just given because you want more than the last guy that signed

  7. Brady was a 6th round compensation pick. He was drafted by the Patriots, kept as a 4th QB by a team known to keep 2 or 3 QBs on the roster. After Bledsoe was hurt Belichick stuck with the young Brady even when Drew was healthy enough to return. That marriage went on to make football history with Brady deserving of GOAT status. Brady has been paid well but not near the top of QBs over the length of his contract. He has earned major bank in endorsements. His status has led to a life of virtually unmatched experience.

    Gronk was a 2nd round pick with a major college injury that dropped him into that round. He immediately performed on the field and became the dominant all-purpose tight end in the NFL. He has suffered significant injuries as a pro, not because he is fragile but often because he is targeted with cheap hits at the knees and ankles. Gronk and the top player agent chose to mitigate risk by taking contracts that limited top dollar while ensuring Gronk’s financial future. The Patriots have responded by protecting Gronk physically more than any other player in their recent history.

    It seems to me that these two men have done well by the Patriots and the Patriots have done well by them. I suspect none of the three (Brady, Gronk, Patriots) would have achieved what they have achieved without all three working together.

    All I know is that doug pederson is by far the greatest coach in the history of the world
    He should be considering no coach has won a super bowl for such a dump of an organization.

  10. When a team has a position of need like a Graham they will definitely pay more for that player. It really has nothing to do with is he better than a Brady or Gronk.

    It’s ridiculous to compare Gronk’s 13 million to whatever Graham makes. Gronk is paid top tier money. Graham may get more but that team needed a good player like him at that position so they happily paid more to secure that player. Not because they thought he was better than Gronk.

  11. If these two players were holding out, threatening to, or otherwise grumbling about their contracts I would understand the constant media focus on how much they get paid. But none of that is happening.

    Yet here we are, another “Their contracts suck and why do the Patriots treat them this way” piece. Again.

    In all fairness, this was done for salary cap purposes. Paying the increases as bonuses moves the cap dollars to 2019.
    If it was just for that purpose why make them so hard to reach? Take away Brady’s weapons and make gronk beat every statistic from last year (a good year mind you)

    No sometimes belichick is just an effin assbag and I am the most die hard Pat’s fan there is for 25 years and been to 50+ games

