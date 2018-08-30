Pats make their biggest stars earn their extra money

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a habit of calling out quarterback Tom Brady from time to time, a message to the rest of the team that no one gets special treatment. That same message apparently applies when rectifying below-market contracts previously issued to the team’s best players.

Both Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski will get extra money this year, but only if they earn it. Brady can boost his income to the Bortles-Tannehill stratosphere through $5 million in earnings that flow from performing among the league’s top five in five key categories. Gronkowski can get an extra $4.3 million (and barely surpass Jimmy Graham‘s 2018 cash flow), but he needs to play in every game and beat at least three of his four key numbers from last year — playing time percentage, catches, yards, and touchdowns.

So why should they have to actually earn it? Plenty of other lesser players are making plenty more, and they’ll get all of it even if they get seriously injured in Week One. Brady and Gronk will need to perform among the best in the league. If they don’t, they don’t get the extra money.

It shouldn’t be that way, but neither had much leverage. Gronkowski openly pondered retirement, and the team didn’t flinch. Ditto for Brady, who went through a stretch where some wondered whether he’d walk away, but the Patriots never even considered throwing money at the potential problem.

Now that both have fully committed to 2018, none of it matters. But it’s hard not to wonder whether the insistence of paying them extra only for performance could make them more inclined to call it quits come 2019.