Raiders reach an injury settlement with Griff Whalen

The Raiders put wide receiver Griff Whalen on injured reserve earlier this week, but he’s not staying there.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders have reached an injury settlement with Whalen.

He could return to them in Week Seven, or he could sign with another team at any point before then.

The 28-year-old Whalen suffered a toe injury which wasn’t going to keep him out the whole season, and negotiating a settlement keeps the Raiders from having to pay him for a full year.

Whalen has made the rounds since his initial stint with the Colts, turning up with the Dolphins, Chargers, Patriots, and Ravens as well. The fact he reached the settlement suggests he’ll be out working out for other teams in a few weeks.