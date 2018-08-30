Rams could play preseason game in Hawaii next year

Getty Images

The Rams are exploring the possibility of playing a “home” preseason game in Hawaii next August, Rich Hammond of the Southern California News Group reports.

The NFL has approved the game for Aloha Stadium, but it is not finalized yet.

There is no word on who the opponent might be.

The Rams sold 69,037 tickets for their home preseason game against Oakland and 60,862 for Houston last week.

Aloha Stadium has not hosted an NFL game since Jan. 31, 2016, when the Pro Bowl was last played there.