Report: Brent Celek to announce retirement Friday

Getty Images

Tight end Brent Celek said a couple of weeks ago that he was leaning toward retiring after 11 NFL seasons and he’s reportedly made up his mind.

Michael Silver of NFL Media reports that Celek will announce his retirement through a statement on the Eagles website on Friday. Celek played his entire career with the Eagles and won a Super Bowl ring with them in February before being released in March.

Celek said that he has received offers from teams, but that none of them were compelling enough for him to leave Philadelphia and start fresh with a new team.

Celek was a fifth-round pick in 2007 and caught 398 passes for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns during his time with the Eagles.