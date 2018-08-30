Report: Colts second-rounder Tyquan Lewis to miss significant time with foot injury

Getty Images

It looks like the Colts will have to wait a while to see anything from second-round pick Tyquan Lewis.

The defensive lineman has been out of action due to a foot injury and Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star reports that Lewis is expected to miss nine weeks while he recovers. Colts head coach Frank Reich didn’t put a timetable on Lewis’ return earlier in the week, but did say he’s not close to returning at the moment.

“No surgery, just hasn’t been coming along as fast as we would’ve liked,” Reich said, via Colts Wire. “No, we are hopeful we will have him. We’re hopeful we will have him.”

Based on the reported timeframe, Lewis would seem to be a candidate to land on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players on Saturday. As long as he is on the roster after those cuts, Lewis can be designated to return after eight weeks on the list.

The Colts traded up to take Lewis after he recorded 36.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks over his career at Ohio State.