Report: Woman accuses Cayleb Jones of throwing her to ground, kicking her

Cayleb Jones was released from a Minnesota county jail Thursday on conditional bond with his pretrial hearing scheduled for Oct. 4, the Star Tribune reports. He faces charges of felony-level theft, misdemeanor domestic assault and a gross misdemeanor for interfering with an emergency call, via the newspaper.

A woman accused the Vikings receiver of throwing her to the ground, later kicking her and then knocking a cell phone out of her hand as she attempted to call 911.

“At one point, Jones picked up the victim and threw her down,” the criminal complaint reads, via the Star Tribune.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman released a statement Wednesday saying the team was “aware of the situation” and gathering more information.

Austin (Texas) police charged Jones with second-degree felonious assault in 2013, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

He spent the end of the 2016 season and all of last season on the Vikings’ practice squad. The league suspended him the first four games of this season for violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.