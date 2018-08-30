Rob Gronkowski’s reworked deal gives him max value of $13.05 million for 2018

AP

Rob Gronkowski said earlier this week he was open to a new deal. The Patriots tight end didn’t get that, but he did agree to a restructured deal Thursday.

The Patriots added $1 million in per-game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives to Gronkowski’s contract, raising his maximum value for 2018 to $13.05 million, Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told PFT.

Gronkowski will make the full amount if he’s on the 46-man roster for 16 games and hits three of four performance triggers: $1.1 million for 80 percent play time; $1.1 million for 70 catches; $1.1 million for 1,085 yards; and/or $1.1 million for nine touchdowns.

That is one more yard, one more catch and one more touchdown than Gronkowski had last season. He played 79.3 percent of the team’s snaps.

Gronkowski was due to make $8 million in base salary and $750,000 in per game roster bonuses this season. He didn’t earn a $250,000 workout bonus in the offseason, choosing to stay away and train on his own.

The Patriots added $5.5 million in incentives to Gronkowski’s deal last season to go with his $4.25 million base salary for 2017.