Russell Wilson could be the one to blow up the salary curve

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2018, 2:54 PM EDT
AP

As Aaron Rodgers continues to wonder why football players don’t get paid like basketball players, a baseball player may be the one who shows Rodgers how it’s done.

PFT explained in May that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson currently plans to play out his contract, which has two years remaining on it, and then to embark on the Kirk Cousins-style franchise-tag dance. And Wilson, who would assume the injury risk (and who has more than enough money to buy insurance that would cover him in the event of a career-ending injury), inevitably will make much, much more money than any other NFL player ever has.

Wilson will pocket $32.5 million over the final two years of his contract. A $25.286 million cap number bloated in 2019 by lingering signing bonus proration and a restructuring becomes a franchise tender of $30.34 million (by rule, a 20-percent increase) in 2020. And that becomes a franchise tender of $36.41 million (by rule, a 20-percent increase) in 2021.

And that becomes a franchise tender of $52.43 million (by rule, a 44-percent increase) in 2022.

Do the math. (We’ll forgive Seahawks G.M. John Schneider and owner Paul Allen if they don’t want to.) Over the next five years, Wilson would make under two years of his contract and three franchise tags a whopping $151.68 million. That’s $30.336 million in total value over five years — a higher average than Rodgers’ $29.3 million over six.

Then comes 2023. Year Six for Rodgers. Year One for Russell Wilson in the new deal he’d sign on the open market, with Seattle or someone else. (It’s unclear whether the Seahawks would be permitted to tag him a fourth time; even if they were, the 44-percent bump would push his salary to $75.49 million for one year.)

There’s the leverage that Rodgers says doesn’t exist. The leverage resides squarely in the willingness to say to the team, “Take your long-term offer and shove it sideways, I’m going year to year.”

Rodgers made his own bed not now but in 2013, when he committed to the Packers through 2019. A shorter deal plus a Kirk Cousins mindset could have allowed Rodgers to do what Wilson likely will. And Wilson likely will because he wisely insisted on only a four-year extension, which came before his fourth NFL season.

Moving forward, Wilson needs to resist the temptation to nudge the injury risk to the Seahawks when they inevitably offer him a huge pile of money that will be less huge than what he could earn a year at a time and trust that he’ll continue to play like he has. If he pulls it off, he’ll make more per year on average over the next five years than any NFL player has, even before he signs his third long-term contract.

The only flaw in this logic works to Wilson’s benefit. If the Seahawks decide at some point between 2020, 2021, and 2020 not to tag Wilson, Wilson would become a free agent, and he’d get a contract that likely would result in him making plenty more than $151.68 million over the next five years.

So if you’re looking for the NFL’s answer to Steph Curry, the guy plays quarterback up the road from Curry’s adopted hometown. And Russell Wilson is smart enough to know it, courageous enough to act on it, and quite possibly charismatic enough to pursue that path without pissing off Seattle fans.

  6. I am ok with supply and demand, but for fans, it sucks to be on the other side of the stick. A simple ordinary t-shirt made in China costs $15-$20, and the the NFL is slowly transitioning into a PPV format with the NFL ticket (which is expensive too). At some point the NFL will kill the goose with the golden egg paying this players astronomical amounts of money while stiffing the fans to extract every single penny.

  7. OMG! and imagine if Wentz wins 2 superbowls, then they franchise tag him 8 times, and then they sign him to a 14 year deal!?! OMG BILLIONS!!

  8. So, this article is basically about something that might happen two years from now. Is that correct?

  9. Great way to get rich, not a great way to stay competitive. The extra dough won’t buy you immortality, only a handful of Lombardis can do that. These guys have so much to learn from the GOAT, on and off the field.

  10. Russell Wilson is greedy. So is his agent. So what else is new? Have fun in Cleveland in 2023 Russ. Meantime, you’re ours.

    Also I doubt Wilson’s image survives “We offered Russell the most money in NFL history and he turned it down.”

  12. I’m perfectly fine with RW making as much as he can. The problem with this post is that it implies that, in getting so much money, RW is somehow making ownership pay more money. If this comes to pass, good for RW (I guess), but the money that he is taking is coming directly from the pockets of his teammates. If players want more, they need to either increase the size of the pie or increase their share of it, but they don’t seem to have the nerve to go on strike for these things. If RW’s only goal is to maximize his own income, then that is his right, but that will not help the Seahawks win. I don’t really want a team with a great QB and no supporting cast. If that is what he really wants, I’d rather have him go do it for another team.

  13. Can’t wait to see them give him 40% of the salary cap, only to have a collection of random twigs and branches at offensive line.

  14. The NFL is already losing fans on a daily basis, paying 1 player this amount of money is ridiculous. I totally get that every player wants to make as much as he can, I get it, everyone wants to make more money regardless of their profession. I like the NFL less and less every year, with the dumb rules changes, I cancelled my NFL Ticket last year, quit buying gear and taking your family to a game costs more than a weeks vacation. I’m not sure how they think people will stick around.

  16. Since contracts aren’t guaranteed, it makes no sense to sign contracts longer than 4 years or so. If players can’t stand not being the highest paid at their position each year, then they ought to sign 2-3 year contracts and then sign at the new market rate.

  17. Please, the wandering gnome is always one play away from season ending IR. And even if he follows this path his team implodes because he’s taken so much cap space. Ain’t gonna happen, he’ll be a good soldier and stay ‘team friendly’ which still will have ramifications but not like the ones you’re suggesting.

  18. I anyone ever does get a maga contract – the union will totally let the owners make a rule against in up coming collective bargaining.

    Mega crtracts are a bad from the perspective of the majority of players.

  20. These guys really are morons. 16 games with 53 man rosters vs 82 games with 15-17 man rosters and 162 games with 25 man rosters.

    There’s also 22 starting positions (not counting special teams) vs 5 for Basketball and 9 (or one could say 13, 8 positions and 5 starting pitchers).

    Did any of these players pass 1st-grade math?

    Also, basketball and baseball have best of 7 series in the playoffs not one and done with 4 total teams earning first-round byes.

    Even sportswriters have to notice the difference between the two. You might want to inform them that the math doesn’t work, but of course, you have to figure it out first.

    To be paid like basketball players the NFL’s revenue would need to go up an order of magnitude or at least around there.

    Meanwhile, the NFL is LUCKY to even have the salaries it does, considering NBC, FOX, CBS, and ESPN are losing billions on the TV rights. If the players had their way, these networks would lose 20 billion a year on paying them Steph Curry salaries. Put down the crack pipe.

  21. Assuming he lasts that long, which is iffy given the tendency of the Seahawks to draft really weak O linemen and make Wilson run for his life. Eventually he will erode, and it will be dramatic because of the hits he takes.

