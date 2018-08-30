Ryan Tannehill: I’m more prepared than I’ve ever been

AP

Barring something totally unforeseen, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will start his first regular season game since December 11, 2016 when the Titans visit Miami on September 9.

The time between starts has been filled with knee injuries, rehab and questions about what kind of quarterback Tannehill will be now that he’s back to health. Opinions vary on that front, but Tannehill’s feeling is that he’s playing “with more confidence” than he ever has in the past and that leaves him feeling ready to succeed this season.

“Totally believe that,” Tannehill said, via the Palm Beach Post. “Totally believe that. I am more prepared than I have ever been. To play the position. Everything it encompasses. Physically. Mentally. Emotionally. I’m more solid than I’ve ever been. I’m more consistent fundamentally than I’ve ever been. Play comes in. I know exactly what I have to do. Boom. Boom. Boom.”

Tannehill was playing the best football of his career when he got hurt in 2016. Expecting him to pick up right where he left off might be asking too much, but signs that he’ll get back there before too long would be a much appreciated way to start the year in Miami.