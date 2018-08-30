Seahawks waive Jason Hall to make room for Brett Hundley

Getty Images

The Seahawks traded for quarterback Brett Hundley on Wednesday, which meant that another player had to leave the roster to make room for the new arrival.

Linebacker Jason Hall drew the short straw. Hall initially signed with the team as an undrafted free agent, was waived in May and returned in mid-August for another short stay. He did not see action in either of the preseason games that took place while he was on the roster.

Hundley was acquired from Green Bay in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He is expected to back up Russell Wilson after making nine starts in place of Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers injured his collarbone last season.

Austin Davis and Alex McGough are the other quarterbacks in Seattle and will likely be handling the work as the Seahawks close the preseason against the Raiders on Friday night.