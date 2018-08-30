Solid outing for Lamar Jackson could make Robert Griffin III available

AP

The Ravens generally keep two quarterbacks.

We know Joe Flacco‘s going to be one of them since he’s the starter, and we know that Lamar Jackson‘s going to be one because they just used a first-round pick on him.

And with Jackson turning in a solid half of work tonight in the preseason finale, the Ravens might be convinced to continue to keep just two on the active roster. Jackson’s 9-of-15 for 109 yards in the first half, leading a touchdown drive to start the game and a pair of field goals later.

If they feel confident enough he could repeat that kind of performance, it would free them up to dangle Robert Griffin III in trade over the next two days.

Per ESPN.com’s Jamison Hensley, Griffin’s not going to play tonight against Washington, which is prudent if they’re thinking of moving him.

Considering some ridiculous backup situations around the league, Griffin likely has some value, and the Ravens might decide to take what they can get if they don’t want to keep all three of them on the 53-man roster.