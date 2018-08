Getty Images

The Texans signed center Greg Mancz to a two-year extension Thursday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Mancz signed as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2015. He played 10 games last season, starting seven, while playing 560 snaps on offense and 28 on defense.

In his career, Mancz has played 29 games with 23 starts.

The Texans used a second-round tender on Mancz in the offseason, paying him $1.907 million for 2018.