Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills QB situation is still unsettled, to say the least.

The Dolphins are holding out hope DE Charles Harris blossoms in his second season.

Patriots DE Eric Lee is ready to take advantage of every opportunity.

Taking a look at the Jets’ projected 53-man roster.

Ravens LB Chris Board knows he has little margin of error.

A look at why yesterday’s big signings were significant for the Bengals.

Browns LT Joel Bitonio was reluctant to give up his “baby” (his old guard job).

The Steelers need a few veterans to keep clean bills of health.

A look at the biggest surprises in Texans camp.

Colts QB Andrew Luck appears to be a relative bargain now.

Oddsmakers think the Jaguars should sign WR Dez Bryant.

A look at the spots the Titans could add talent in the next few days.

Broncos QB Chad Kelly has a lot on the line tonight.

Chiefs CB Steven Nelson isn’t worried about the rebuilt secondary.

Chargers WR Mike Williams is ready to prove he’s recovered from injury.

Raiders DE Fadol Brown has made himself a factor.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush has another chance to redeem his preseason.

The Giants seem to be creating a good chemistry under first-year coach Pat Shurmur.

Eagles QB Christian Hackenberg has a final audition.

Washington RB Adrian Peterson is trying to achieve something extremely rare.

Bears coach Matt Nagy and QB Mitchell Trubisky are already working on the regular season.

Lions G.M. Bob Quinn offered no explanation for the brief Robert Ayers era.

The Packers are banking on the upside of QB DeShone Kizer.

Vikings LB Eric Wilson is a late bloomer, but impressing the team.

The Falcons will open the roof tonight.

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson has a much bigger role for the next month.

Those Saints roster projections were shaken up yesterday.

The Buccaneers got a visit from NBA legend Vince Carter.

The Cardinals are hoping to settle their WR rotation among other issues.

Rams QB Brandon Allen will get a half to make his case for a roster spot.

49ers G Mike Person seems to have an edge over former first-rounder Joshua Garnett.

Seahawks DT Poona Ford has played big this preseason.