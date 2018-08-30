Veteran pass-rusher Elvis Dumervil retires

Getty Images

Some veterans want to wait until training camps are over to come back for another go-round.

But Elvis Dumervil has decided the week before the season he won’t be coming back again.

The veteran pass-rusher announced his retirement after 12 years in the league, calling it a “difficult decision to step away from the NFL at this time.”

He mentioned that his “body still feels great, and I know I can help a team win,” but that he has chosen to devote his energies to his family and his real estate business.

He signed with the 49ers last June, and posted 6.5 sacks. In 12 seasons, he had 105.5, which is 26th on the all-time list. A five-time Pro Bowler, Dumervil had a pair of 17.0-sack seasons, one each with the Ravens and Broncos.