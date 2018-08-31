49ers announce 12 cuts, including Joe Williams, Aldrick Robinson

Getty Images

The 49ers announced 12 roster moves Friday, including the previously reported departures of running back Joe Williams and receiver Aldrick Robinson.

San Francisco made Williams a fourth-round pick last year, but he spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a foot injury. Robinson, a five-year veteran, appeared in all 16 games for the 49ers last season and made 19 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers also cut: offensive lineman JP Flynn, running back Ja’Quan Gardner, offensive guard Chris Gonzalez, quarterback Jack Heneghan, defensive lineman Chris Jones, punter Jeff Locke, offensive tackle Pace Murphy, tight end Wes Saxton and offensive lineman Darrell Williams.