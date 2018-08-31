Aaron Donald doesn’t waste time celebrating, returns to doing what he loves

AP

Aaron Donald broke the bank in becoming the highest-paid defensive player in history. He held out through training camp last year and again this year, finally getting a new contract that will allow him to get back to work and allow his parents to retire.

“It’s a good feeling,” Donald told Myles Simmons of the team website. “I’ve got great agents; that’s all I can say. That was never my mindset to try and [become the highest-paid defensive player], but when you’ve got a great team and great agents like I do, they’re going to handle the business side. And my job is just to play the game. So, long process, but you’ve got to trust the process. It’s a blessing.”

Donald, who worked out with his brother while holding out, rejoined his teammates Friday. He missed the season opener last year and still won defensive player of the year.

This year, Donald has 10 days to ready himself for the Rams’ season opener. He said it will take two practices for him to get up to speed.

“I started here,” Donald said. “We went through the bad, and now I want to go through the good with this organization. So I’m just happy to be a part of it, and I’m happy the thing got done so I can go do what I like to do — what I love to do — and that’s play football.”