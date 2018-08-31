Aaron Donald officially rejoins Rams

AP

On an afternoon that often becomes the repository for bad news, the Rams officially have announced some very good news.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald is back, officially signed to a seven-year contract.

The return sparked two official roster moves for Donald. First, he was officially reinstated from the reserve/did not report list. The Rams also received a roster exemption for Donald, effective from September 1 through September 17.

This allows the Rams to carry Donald as a 54th man on the roster until he’s ready to play, at which time the Rams will need to reduce a player from the roster.